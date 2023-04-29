Best Sailing Routes in Greece

Astonishingly beautiful and steeped in history, Greece offers some of the most sublime sailing routes in the world. Navigate through the azure waters and explore the hidden coves, ancient ruins, and quaint villages that punctuate the idyllic Greek coastline.

Lonian Sea: Corfu to Zakynthos

Corfu

Begin your nautical journey in Corfu, a verdant island with picturesque beaches and a UNESCO-listed Old Town. Visit the Venetian Fortress and the Achilleion Palace, bearing witness to the island’s rich history.

Paxos and Antipaxos

Next, sail south to Paxos and Antipaxos, two verdant islands renowned for their pristine shores, crystalline waters, and lush vegetation. Bask in the sun, dive into the turquoise sea, and explore the charming villages dotting the islands.

Lefkada

Continue to Lefkada, an Ionian gem that boasts some of the world’s most stunning beaches. Discover the island’s dramatic coastline, punctuated by sheer cliffs and secluded coves, and savor the unique gastronomic delights it has to offer.

Kefalonia

Sail to Kefalonia, an island of cinematic beauty and abundant natural wonders. Explore its captivating caves, striking landscapes, and quaint fishing villages, while also visiting the exquisite Myrtos Beach.

Zakynthos

Conclude your journey at Zakynthos, famed for its iconic shipwreck beach, also known as Navagio. Immerse yourself in the island’s rich culture and history as you explore its Venetian architecture and ancient ruins.

Saronic Gulf: Athens to Hydra

Athens

Begin your odyssey in Athens, the cradle of Western civilization. Visit the Acropolis, the Temple of Poseidon, and the ancient agora before embarking on your sailing adventure.

Aegina

Set sail for Aegina, an island steeped in myth and history. Marvel at the Temple of Aphaia, and indulge in the island’s famous pistachios.

Poros

Sail to Poros, a verdant island adorned with lemon groves, ancient ruins, and vibrant nightlife. Discover the Clock Tower, the Monastery of Zoodochos Pigi, and the Archaeological Museum.

Spetses

Continue to Spetses, a picturesque island teeming with history, stunning beaches, and traditional architecture. Visit the House of Bouboulina, the Old Port, and the striking lighthouse.

Hydra

Conclude your journey in Hydra, an island steeped in history and untouched by modernity. Wander the cobbled streets and visit the Historical Archives Museum, while basking in the island’s timeless charm.

Cyclades: Mykonos to Santorini

Mykonos

Embark on your adventure in Mykonos, an island famed for its cosmopolitan atmosphere and vibrant nightlife. Explore the island’s iconic windmills, picturesque alleys, and stunning beaches.

Paros

Sail to Paros, an island of golden beaches, crystalline waters, and traditional villages. Visit the Church of Panagia Ekatontapiliani, the Venetian Castle, and the ancient marble quarries.

Naxos

Continue to Naxos, the largest island of the Cyclades. Discover the Portara, the Temple of Demeter, and the enchanting villages nestled among the island’s verdant valleys.

Ios

Set sail for Ios, an island blending natural beauty with a vibrant party scene. Visit the Tomb of Homer, the picturesque Chora, and the serene beaches that grace the island’s coastline.

Santorini

Conclude your journey in Santorini, the gem of the Aegean. Witness the island’s iconic caldera, explore the archaeological site of Akrotiri, and savor the local cuisine, accompanied by breathtaking sunsets.

Dodecanese: Rhodes to Kos

Rhodes

Embark on your voyage in Rhodes, the island of the Knights. Stroll through the medieval Old Town, visit the Palace of the Grand Master, and bask in the sun on the island’s stunning beaches.

Symi

Sail to Symi, an island of striking neoclassical architecture and azure bays. Discover the Monastery of Panormitis, the vibrant harbor, and the island’s many secluded coves.

Nisyros

Continue to Nisyros, a volcanic island with a fascinating geological landscape. Explore the island’s lunar-like caldera, the Paleokastro, and the charming village of Nikia.

Kalymnos

Set sail for Kalymnos, an island renowned for its sponge-diving history and rugged beauty. Visit the picturesque Pothia harbor, the Monastery of Agios Savvas, and the island’s many climbing spots.

Kos

Conclude your journey in Kos, the birthplace of Hippocrates. Explore the ancient Asklepion, the Castle of the Knights, and the island’s many pristine beaches.

With its rich history, diverse landscapes, and captivating islands, Greece offers a wealth of sailing routes for every taste. From the lush Ionian Sea to the rugged Dodecanese, the possibilities are endless. So, hoist your sails and embark on a sailing adventure that will leave you with memories to last a lifetime