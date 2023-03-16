Vilnius is one of the most promising cities in Europe

At the world’s largest real estate exhibition MIPIM in Cannes, Vilnius mayor Remigijus Šimasius received 10 awards in various categories, in which mid-sized cities were judged.

“We really have something to be proud of at the fDi Intelligence Awards in terms of the number and scale of assessments,” said Šimasius.

In the category of economic potential Vilnius moved up from 3rd to 2nd place, business-friendly environment – from 6th even to 3rd, in the area of human capital attraction – from 3rd to 2nd, and in the category of foreign direct investment attraction strategy, this time it remained in the second position.

In the overall category of medium-sized cities of the future, Vilnius ranked second and Zurich first.

The fDi Intelligence rankings are compiled by assessing the city’s progress over the past year, innovation, and ability to adapt to market conditions.